This Weekend: Concerts, plays and more

Peter and the Starcatcher

Peter and the Starcatcher will be performed May 24-26 at the MainStage Theatre of the Visual and Performing Arts Center, 43 Lake Avenue, Danbury. Tickets are $17-$22. For more information, visit ivesconcertpark.com.

Shakespeare

A Midsummer Night’s Dream in 30 Minutes will be performed on May 24 at 4 p.m. at the Norwalk Public Library, 1 Belden Avenue, Norwalk. The play is free. For more information, visit norwalkpl.org.

Music at Yale

The Music at Yale concert is on May 24 at 7 p.m. at the Yale University Afro-American Cultural Center, 211 Park Street, New Haven. Denise Renee and Ace Livingston will perform. Tickets are $10. For more information visit, Aphinights.eventbrite.com.

Jane Monheit

Jane Monheit will perform on May 24 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $42. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Seen and Not Seen

The Seen and Not Seen exhibit runs May 25 through July at Newton Roux, 14 Elm Street, Westport. The exhibit will feature paintings by LJ Lindhurst. For more information, visit newtonroux.com.

Art show

The Fairfield Public Schools Art Show will run May 25-31 at the Pequot Library, 720 Pequot Avenue, Southport. The opening reception is on May 30 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. For more information, visit pequotlibrary.org.

Fabricio Rodriguez

Fabricio Rodriguez will perform on May 25 at 8 p.m. at the Klein, 910 Fairfield Avenue, Bridgeport. Tickets are $25-$45. For more information, visit theklein.org.

Tango

Argentine Tango is on May 26 at 7 p.m. at Trinity Greek Church, 4070 Park Avenue, Bridgeport. Antonio “Junior” Cervila and Guadalupe Garcia will perform. Tickets are $20. For more information, call 203-374-7308.

Flames of Paris

The Bolshoi Ballet’s The Flames of Paris will be screened on May 26 at 7:30 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $25. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Michael Ian Black

Michael Ian Black will perform on May 26 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. An evening of ribald, one-man comedy with Wet Hot American Summer actor and stand-up sensation. Tickets are $29. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Eric Clark

Eric Clark will perform a free concert on May 27 at 3 p.m. at the Richter House, 100 Aunt Hack Road, Danbury. For more information, visit danbury.org/richter.

Dance and Poetry

Dance and Poetry: Body of Work will be performed on May 27 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Lockwood-Mathews Mansion, 295 West Avenue, Norwalk. The event is free and features dances choreographed to original poems.

Memorial Day Concert

The City of New Haven’s Memorial Day Concert is on May 27 at 5 p.m. at the Lyman Center for the Performing Arts at Southern Connecticut State University, 165 Church Street, New Haven. The concert is free. For more information visit orchestranewengland.org.

Jamie Baum Septet

The Jamie Baum Septet will perform on May 27 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $25. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.