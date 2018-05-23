Arrest log

Jason Michael Terry, 31, of Shelton was arrested and charged with second degree breach of peace on May 20. Terry’s bond was set at $500 and appeared in court on May 21.

Colleen Mccaffrey, 38, of Shelton was arrested and charged with fifth degree larceny, third degree assault, and disorderly conduct on May 18. Mccaffrey was released on a promise to appear in court on May 21.

Karhel Mincey, 40, of Milford was arrested and charged with risk of injury to a child and disorderly conduct on May 17. Mincey’s bond was set at $500 and appeared in court on May 18.

Stewart Shawn Paskiewich, 51, of Derby was arrested and charged with failure to take a sobriety test on May 16. Paskiewich’s bond was set at $500 and is scheduled to appear in court on May 30.

William Salvatore Tortora, 57, of Shelton was arrested and charged with third degree illegal possession of child porn and promoting a minor-obscene performance on May 16. Tortora’s bond was set at $75,000 and appeared in court on May 16.

Robert D. Scanlon, 55, of Shelton was arrested and charged with illegal operation of a motor vehicle while under alcohol or drugs and unsafe passing on the left side on May 15. Scanlon’s bond was set at $500 and is scheduled to appear in court on May 29.

Michele L. Campbell, 32, of Shelton was arrested and charged with second degree failure to appear on May 14. Campbell’s bond was set at $2,500 and is scheduled to appear in court on May 29.