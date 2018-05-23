Free asthma education program June 19

Does your child have asthma? Asthma is a chronic lung disease that inflames and narrows the airways of the lungs. Although asthma has no cure, it can be managed so a person can live a normal, healthy life. According to the 2016 Valley Community Index, 13% of adults and 10-16% of children living in the Valley have asthma.

The Naugatuck Valley Health District and Griffin Hospital are hosting an asthma education program for you to learn how to manage your child’s asthma, what are asthma symptoms and triggers, asthma medications and the importance of an asthma action plan. The event will be held on June 19, 2018 at 5:30 p.m. at Griffin Hospital, Dining Room. Dinner will be provided. All attendees will get entered into a raffle for a $25 gift card to Target. The Naugatuck Valley Health District hopes to raise awareness about asthma and provide education in the community.

Join the Naugatuck Valley Health District on June 19 to learn ways to help your child manage asthma. To RSVP, call or email Carissa Caserta, 203-881-3255 or [email protected] by June 11, 2018. Funding for this event was generously provided through a grant from Valley Community Foundation.