On May 15 at 3:32 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1, Pine Rock Co. #4 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to an electrical power line down causing a fire at the corner of River Road and Montgomery Street. Two engines and a utility truck responded.

On May 15 at 5:02 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a fire alarm activated at the Helen DeVaux Housing Complex at #91 Howe Avenue. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. An engine responded.

On May 15 at 5:10 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to trees down in the highway on route 8 southbound between exits 14 and 13. An engine responded.

On May 15 at 5:48 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to an electrical hazard, power lines down or tree on power lines arcing, at Shelton Avenue at Meadow Street. An engine responded.

On May 15 at 5:13 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a motor vehicle accident on Walnut Tree Hill Road and Florence Drive. A rescue truck responded.

On May 15 at 7:12 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to an electrical hazard,

power lines down or tree on power lines arcing, on Isinglass Road at Sara Nor

Drive. An engine responded.

On May 15 at 6:14 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to an electrical hazard, power lines down or tree on power lines arcing, on Booth Hill Road. An engine responded.

On May 15 at 5:21 p.m. the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a report of a tree on a house at #26 Sportsman Drive. An engine responded.

On May 15 at 6:41 p.m. Huntington Co. #3 responded to an electrical hazard, power lines down or tree on power lines arcing, at #25 Brownson Drive. An engine responded.

On May 15 at 5:22 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to an electrical hazard, power lines down or tree on power lines arcing, at Philip Drive at Thompson Street. An engine responded.

On May 15 at 6:07 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to an electrical hazard, power lines down or tree on power lines arcing, #14 Rosedale Circle. An engine responded.

On May 15 at 7:38 p.m. the White Hills Co. #5 responded to an electrical hazard,

power lines down or tree on power lines arcing, at #30 Meghan Lane. An engine

responded.

On May 15 at 5:57 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to an electrical hazard, power lines down or tree on power lines arcing, on Canal Street at the Farmer’s Market. An engine responded.

On May 15 at 5:28 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3, White Hills Co. #5 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to #59 Mohegan Road for an odor of smoke in the house. No fire or source of the odor was found by firefighters. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

On May 15 at 6:27 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to an electrical hazard, power lines down or tree on power lines arcing, on West Street at New Street. An engine responded.

On May 15 at 7:14 p.m. the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to an electrical hazard, power lines down or tree on power lines arcing, in the area of #584 Long Hill Avenue. An engine responded.

On May 15 at 5:30 p.m. the Pine Rock Co. #4 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to the Shelton Sports Center at #784 River Road for fire alarm activation. There was no fire. A ladder truck responded.

On May 15 at 6:43 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to an electrical hazard, power lines down or tree on power lines arcing, at #33 Brownson Drive. An engine responded.

On May 15 at 5:45 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to #11 Eagle Drive for a tree on a house. An engine responded.

On May 15 at 5:35 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to an electrical hazard, power lines down or tree on power lines arcing, at #261 Soundview Avenue. An engine responded.

On May 15 at 5:54 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to an electrical hazard,

power lines down or tree on power lines arcing, on Huntington Street at Isinglass Road. Two engines and a rescue truck responded.

On May 15 at 6:58 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to an electrical hazard, power lines down or tree on power lines arcing, on Belmont Avenue and Richards Boulevard. An engine responded.

On May 15 at 6:40 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to an electrical hazard, power lines down or tree on power lines arcing, in the area of #114 Grove Street. An engine responded.

On May 15 at 6:18 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to an electrical hazard, power lines down or tree on power lines arcing, on Hill Street near Coram Avenue. An engine responded.

On May 15 at 5:43 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to an electrical hazard, power lines down or tree on power lines arcing, in the area of #108 Meadow Street. An engine responded.

On May 15 at 6:44 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to an electrical hazard, power lines down or tree on power lines arcing, on Fairmont Place at Union Street. An engine responded.

On May 15 at 6:31 p.m. the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to an electrical hazard, power lines down or tree on power lines arcing, in the area of #212 Long Hill Cross Road. An engine responded.

On May 15 at 5:44 p.m. the White Hills Co. #5 responded to an electrical hazard, power lines down or tree on power lines arcing, at #5 Bona Vista Terrace. An engine responded.

On May 15 at 7:39 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to an electrical hazard,

power lines down or tree on power lines arcing, in the area of #799 Howe

Avenue. An engine responded.

On May 15 at 6:45 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to an electrical hazard, power lines down or tree on power lines arcing, at #175 Kneen Street. An engine responded.

On May 15 at 7:34 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to an electrical hazard, power lines down or tree on power lines arcing, Phillip Drive at Kathleen Drive. An engine responded.

On May 15 at 7:15 p.m. the White Hills Co. #5 White Hills Co. #5 responded to an electrical hazard, power lines down or tree on power lines arcing, at #18 White Birch Court. An engine responded.

On May 15 at 6:14 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to a public service call, lockout, at #9 Blackberry Lane. An engine responded.

On May 15 at 6:18 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to an electrical hazard, power lines down or tree on power lines arcing, at #89 Gray Street. An engine responded.

On May 15 at 7:19 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to an electrical hazard, power lines down or tree on power lines arcing, at #55 Lane Street. An engine responded.

On May 15 at 7:27 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to an electrical hazard, power lines down or tree on power lines arcing, at Huntington Street at Mohegan Road. An engine responded.

On May 15 at 7:33 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to #56 Old Shelton Road for a tree on a house. Two engines responded.

On May 15 at 8:39 p.m. the Pine Rock Co. #4 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to the Stepney Fire Station in Monroe to assist that department during a major storm incident. A brush truck, a utility truck with ATV and a utility truck with command trailer responded.

On May 15 at 6:58 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to an electrical hazard, power lines

down or tree on power lines arcing, on Richards Boulevard near Belmont Avenue. A rescue truck responded.

On May 15 at 6:45 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to an electrical hazard, power lines down or tree on power lines arcing, an engine responded.

On May 15 at 8:48 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to an electrical hazard, power lines down or tree on power lines arcing, on Hilltop Drive. An engine responded.

On May 15 at 8:54 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a motor vehicle accident on Soundview Avenue at Park Avenue. Two engines and a rescue truck responded.

On May 15 at 9:36 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a carbon monoxide alarm sounding at #19 Elderberry Lane. The alarm was activated by fumes from a running generator. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

On May 15 at 9:36 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to an electrical hazard, power lines down or tree on power lines arcing, at #12 North Street. An engine responded.

On May 15 at 9:53 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a fire on top of a utility pole at the Farmer Market on Canal Street. An engine responded.

On May 15 at 10:56 p.m. the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a fire on top of a utility pole in the area of #11 Saw Mill City Road. An engine responded.

On May 16 at 3:47 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1, White Hills Co. #5 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a fire alarm sounding at #33 Perry Hill Road. There was no fire. An engine responded.

On May 16 at 9:32 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to an electrical hazard, power lines down or tree on power lines arcing, in the area of #92 Hillside Avenue. An engine responded.

On May 16 at 11:13 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to an electrical hazard, power lines down or tree on power lines arcing, in the area of #30 Treeland Road. An engine responded.

On May 16 at 11:44 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to #86 Cali Drive for an odor of smoke in a house. There was no fire. An engine responded.

On May 16 at 3:14 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Howe Avenue and Bridge Street. An engine responded.

On May 17 at 11:33 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to the area of Howe Avenue at Center Street for an odor of natural gas. Firefighters responded but found no odor of gas in the area. A rescue truck responded.

On May 17 at 2:36 p.m. the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to an electrical hazard, power lines down or tree on power lines arcing, on Long Hill Avenue at Soundridge Drive. An engine responded and a utility truck responded.

On May 17 at 3:57 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to Carmine’s Restaurant at #376 River Road for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. An engine responded.

On May 17 at 6:54 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a fire alarm activation at the Courtyard by Marriott Hotel at #780 Bridgeport Avenue. There was no fire. Two engines and a ladder truck responded.

On May 18 at 1:57 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1, White Hills Co. #5 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to a fire alarm activation at the Sinsabaugh Heights Housing Complex at #187 Meadow Street. There was no fire. An engine responded.

On May 19 at 8:19 a.m. the Pine Rock Co. #4 and Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a fire alarm activated at the Apple Tree Day Care Center at #117 Long Hill Cross Road. There was no fire. An engine responded.

On May 19 at 10:35 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to an odor of smoke in the building at the Farmers Market on canal Street. An engine responded and a ladder truck responded.

On May 19 at 11:40 a.m. the White Hills Co. #5 responded to 36 Birchbank Road to assist EMS. An engine responded.

On May 19 at 2:04 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to Barra Restaurant at #389 Bridgeport Avenue for a fire alarm activated. There was no fire. Smoke form cooking caused the alarm. Two engines and a ladder truck responded.

On May 19 at 2:44 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to an electrical hazard, power lines down or tree on power lines arcing, in the area of #502 Huntington Street. An engine responded.

On May 19 at 6:53 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to assist the Ct DEEP on

the Housatonic River. An engine responded.

On May 19 at 8:13 p.m. the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to an electrical hazard, power lines down or tree on power lines arcing, on Platt Road near Forest Parkway. An engine responded.

On May 19 at 8:51 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to a motor vehicle accident on Huntington Street. An engine responded.

On May 20 at 8:23 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a motor vehicle accident on route 8 northbound near exit 13. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

On May 20 at 10:08 a.m. the 10:08 am the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to 315 Wilson Lane for an activated fire alarm. There was no fire. An engine responded.

On May 20 at 11:41 am the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to Stephen’s Terrace Unit #13 at #56 Wakelee Avenue Extension for a fire alarm activated. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

On May 20 at 3:46 p.m. the Conti Realty Building at #415 Howe Avenue for a public service call. An engine responded.

On May 20 at 4:17 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to a motor vehicle fire on route 8 southbound near exit 13. Two engines responded.

On May 20 at 5:57 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to #31 Lady Slipper Drive for a fire in a kitchen oven. The fire was out upon arrival of fire units. An engine, a rescue truck and a ladder truck responded.