Perry Hill teacher receives Weller Excellence in Teaching award

Desiree Conway, a Fifth Grade Teacher at Perry Hill School in Shelton, was recently awarded the 2018 Weller Excellence in Teaching Award in recognition of her project entitled, “Escape from PHS Library”. Desiree describes her project as follows: “Since students are reading Escape from Mr. Lemonello’s Library as part of our One School One Book (OSOB) this year, what better way for the book to come to life than by participating in their very own Escape from Perry Hill School Library challenge! Students will need to utilize their library, language art, and teamwork skills to successfully locate clues and solve puzzles. This escape room challenge encourages teamwork and problem-solving throughout and the students are completely engaged in the task and are not even noticing they are learning as thy complete the challenge.” The Weller Excellence in Teaching Award (formerly The Weller Outstanding Teacher Award) program was introduced to the Shelton Public School System in 1994. The award recognizes the teaching quality and innovation exhibited by classroom teachers of Grades Kindergarten through Grade 5. It is hoped that this honor will help encourage the teaching excellence that is so vital to our youth.

As recipient of this award, Ms. Conway was honored at the Foundation’s Annual Awards Dinner held in the Dolan School of Business Dining Room at Fairfield University on April 24, 2018 and presented with a $1,000 Award and a Certificate of Honor.