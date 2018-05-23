Shelton Herald

Perry Hill teacher receives Weller Excellence in Teaching award

By Shelton Herald on May 23, 2018 in Community, Schools ·

Desiree Conway,  2018 Weller Excellence in Teaching Award Recipient stands with Dr. Michael P. Zabinski – Vice Chairman of the Weller Foundation, Incorporated.

Desiree Conway, a Fifth Grade Teacher at Perry Hill School in Shelton, was recently awarded the 2018 Weller Excellence in Teaching Award in recognition of her project entitled, “Escape from PHS Library”. Desiree describes her project as follows: “Since students are reading Escape from Mr. Lemonello’s Library as part of our One School One Book (OSOB) this year, what better way for the book to come to life than by participating in their very own Escape from Perry Hill School Library challenge! Students will need to utilize their library, language art, and teamwork skills to successfully locate clues and solve puzzles. This escape room challenge encourages teamwork and problem-solving throughout and the students are completely engaged in the task and are not even noticing they are learning as thy complete the challenge.” The Weller Excellence in Teaching Award (formerly The Weller Outstanding Teacher Award) program was introduced to the Shelton Public School System in 1994. The award recognizes the teaching quality and innovation exhibited by classroom teachers of Grades Kindergarten through Grade 5. It is hoped that this honor will help encourage the teaching excellence that is so vital to our youth.

As recipient of this award, Ms. Conway was honored at the Foundation’s Annual Awards Dinner held in the Dolan School of Business Dining Room at Fairfield University on April 24, 2018 and presented with a $1,000 Award and a Certificate of Honor.

 

Related posts:

  1. TOMORROW–The Little Mermaid premiers at SHS 7 p.m
  2. Opioid 101 meeting at SIS educates parents on prevention
  3. Notre Dame High School holds class of 1975 reunion
  4. Trinity Episcopal Church Christmas Fair Saturday
Previous Post Prime Time Player Basketball Camp June 25-29 Next Post Arts festival seek artists, craftpersons and authors
About author
Shelton Herald

Shelton Herald


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Shelton Herald

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Shelton Herald, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress