National Trails Day June 2

Hikers across the country will be hitting the trails on Saturday, June 2 for National Trails Day. In honor of the occasion, the Shelton Trails Committee is sponsoring a hike from Birchbank Mountain in Shelton to Webb Mountain in Monroe.

The four-mile moderately difficult (but easy paced) hike will go from one scenic overlook of the Housatonic River to another. Along the way, the trail passes along the recently improved “Poet Path” section of the Paugussett Trail.

The hike will start at 9:15 a.m. at the Birchbank Mountain trailhead on Indian Well Road, where the road crosses the railroad tracks one full mile past the beach entrance at Indian Well State Park.

Hikers are invited to bring a bag lunch to enjoy at Goat Rock, the overlook towards the end of the hike. Plenty of water and sturdy shoes are required. Rides will be provided back to the Birchbank trailhead. In case of rain, the hike will be rescheduled to Sunday, June 3, at 1 p.m.

For more details and a map, see the Hikes & Special Events page of the Shelton Trails Committee blog (http://sheltontrailscom.blogspot.com/). To receive email notifications of Shelton Trails Committee events, send your email address to [email protected]