Prime Time Player Basketball Camp June 25-29

The Prime Time Player Basketball Camp directed by Shelton High School Head Basketball Coaches Brian Gardiner & Joe Cavallaro will be held June 25 – 29.

There are three sessions:

Session 1 – Girls ages 7-14: 8:30 – 11:30 a.m. @ Shelton High School.

Session 2 – Boys ages 7-10: 8:30 – 11:30 a.m. @Shelton Intermediate School.

Session 3 – Boys ages 11-14: 12 – 3 p.m. @ Shelton High School.

Days will consist of skill instruction, games and competitions.

Register at the Park & Rec office at the Shelton Community Center: 41 Church Street.

Tuition is $115 per player. $95 each for two or more players from the same family.

Contact Brian Gardiner at [email protected] if you have any questions.