Trails Committee in search of Trail Monitors

After some brutal winter snowstorms, the Shelton Trails Committee made good progress clearing Shelton Trails, when last week’s big storm abruptly knocked them back a few notches. With some 26 miles of trails within Shelton city limits, the Trails Committee said it’s hard to keep up.

Half the battle is determining which trails need attention, and whether it’s clipping, weed-whacking or chainsaw work that’s called for.

If you’d like to help, consider becoming a Trail Monitor. Trail Monitors routinely walk a designated section of trail and report issues to the Trails Committee. Light maintenance, such as clearly the trail of small debris and clipping back encroaching vegetation, is also appreciated.

Quite a few people have already volunteered to be Trail Monitors since they instituted the program last year. Here’s a list of the trails still in need of Monitors:

Shelton Trails

Gristmill Trail (Mill Street)

Birchbank Trails

Boehm Pond Trails (Far Mill Street)

Bluff Walk at Riverview Park

Beech Tree Road (path to pond)

Turkey Trot Trail (white loop north of Rt. 108)

Oak Valley Trail (white loop south of Rt. 108)

Dog Paw Path (near Dog Park)

Blue/white Oake Valley Connector (near Rt. 108)

Paugussett Blue Dot Trail

(This trail is managed by the CFPA, which designates volunteer Trail managers to maintain the trail with the assistance of the Shelton Trails Committee. Trail Monitors would report to the appropriate Trail Manager.)

Monroe border to Thoreau Drive

Poet Path section (Thoreau Drive to Princess Wenonah drive)

Birchbank (Round Hill Road to “The Boulders”)

Indian Well (“The Boulders” to Indian Well Road)

Indian Well Road to Mayflower Lane

Shelton Ave to Oak Valley Road (Eklund Garden)

Oak Valley Road to Buddington Road

You’ll find more information about the Trail Monitor program on the Shelton Trails blog. For questions or to volunteer to monitor a specific trail, email [email protected]