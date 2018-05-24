Shelton Herald

Public Information meeting on Huntington Center area study May 30

By Shelton Herald on May 24, 2018 in Community, Lead News ·

A Public Information Meeting has been rescheduled by the Shelton Planning and Zoning Department on Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at 6 p.m. at the Shelton Community Center, Multi Purpose room. The purpose of the meeting is take comments from property owners, business owners and interested parties regarding the Huntington Center Special Area Study.

A questionnaire will be handed out to attendees to comment on a variety of zoning and planning issues for the Huntington Center Special Area Study. The public is invited to attend this informal meeting to address selected current and future needs of Huntington Center. Questions can be directed to Rick Schultz, Planning and Zoning Administrator at 203-924-1555 ext 1361.

Related posts:

  1. Celebrate the U.S. flag at June 13 ceremony in Shelton
  2. Person of the Week: Adam Cleri
  3. Perillo wins big in race for District 113
  4. Monroe comes together for Masuk teacher
Previous Post MONDAY @ 9a.m.– Derby-Shelton Memorial Parade Next Post Ability Beyond’s gala raises $700,000 for people with disabilities
About author
Shelton Herald

Shelton Herald


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Shelton Herald

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Shelton Herald, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress