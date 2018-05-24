MONDAY @ 9a.m.– Derby-Shelton Memorial Parade

DERBY–SHELTON PARADE

The Derby-Shelton Memorial Parade will begin on Monday May 28, 2018 at promptly at 9 a.m.

The parade route begins at Howe and Wharf Streets in Shelton and ends at Cottage and Elizabeth Streets in Derby

Immediately after the parade, there will be a brief ceremony to unveil the restored Civil War monument at the top of the Derby Green (corner of Fifth and Elizabeth streets).

Shelton police announced the following streets will be closed to all traffic starting at 8:30 a.m.:

Howe Avenue between White and Bridge streets

Coram Avenue between Kneen and White streets

White Street

Bridge Street

Starting at 7 a.m., Howe Avenue will be closed to traffic between Center and Wharf streets, as well as all side streets and parking lots in between.