MONDAY @ 9a.m.– Derby-Shelton Memorial Parade

By Shelton Herald on May 24, 2018

DERBYSHELTON PARADE
The Derby-Shelton Memorial Parade will begin on Monday May 28, 2018 at  promptly at 9 a.m.
The parade route begins at Howe and Wharf Streets in Shelton and ends at Cottage and Elizabeth Streets in Derby

Immediately after the parade, there will be a brief ceremony to unveil the restored Civil War monument at the top of the Derby Green (corner of Fifth and Elizabeth streets).

Shelton police announced the following streets will be closed to all traffic starting at 8:30 a.m.:

  • Howe Avenue between White and Bridge streets
  • Coram Avenue between Kneen and White streets
  • White Street
  • Bridge Street

Starting at 7 a.m., Howe Avenue will be closed to traffic between Center and Wharf streets, as well as all side streets and parking lots in between.

