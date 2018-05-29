Shelton Herald

Fire log

On May 21 at 11:25 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a motor vehicle accident on route 8 northbound near exit 12. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

 

On May 21 at 12:33 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a motor vehicle accident on Walnut Tree Hill Road at Beverly Hills Road. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

 

On May 21 at 12:57 p.m. the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to an electrical hazard, power lines down or tree on power lines arcing, on Long Hill Cross Road. An engine responded.

 

On May 21 at 2:16 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a fire alarm activated at #30 Capitol Drive. There was no fire. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

 

On May 21 at 2:29 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to smoke in a house at #38 Capitol Drive. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. Two engines responded.

 

On May 21 at 4:26 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a motor vehicle accident on Kneen Street at Forest Parkway. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

 

On May 21 at 6:34 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to an electrical hazard, power lines down or tree on power lines arcing, West Street at Fort Hill Avenue. An engine responded.

 

On May 22 at 11:00 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to #18 Chestnut Street for a public service call, lockout. An engine responded.

 

On May 22 at 2:25 p.m. the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a motor vehicle accident on Long Hill Avenue near Laurelwood drive. An engine and a utility truck responded.

 

On May 22 at 3:54 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to an electrical hazard, power lines down or tree on power lines arcing, on Whitewood Drive. An engine responded.

 

On May 23 at 5:27 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to #91 Howe Avenue for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine responded.

 

On May 23 at 10:20 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5

responded to #29 Leavenworth Road for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire.

An engine responded.

 

On May 23 at 1:00 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to motor vehicle accident on Aspetuck Trail. An engine responded.

 

On May 23 at 2:59 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to Bridge Street Commons Apartments at #50 Bridge Street for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. A rescue truck responded.

 

On May 23 at 10:54 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to a motor vehicle accident on Commerce Drive. An engine responded.

 

On May 24 at 2:49 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to an electrical hazard, power lines down or tree on power lines arcing, on Todd Road. An engine responded.

 

On May 24 at 12:28 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a brush fire on Bridgeport Avenue in the area of #1000. Two engines responded.

 

On May 25 at 8:20 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the Hampton Inn at #695 Bridgeport Avenue for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine responded.

 

On May 25 at 8:34 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to #202 Prospect Street for an odor of natural gas. An engine responded.

 

On May 25 at 12:05 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to an electrical hazard, power lines down or tree on power lines arcing, on Hillside Avenue. An engine responded.

 

On May 25 at 4:56 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to a motor vehicle accident on route 8 southbound between exits 12 and 13. An engine responded and a rescue truck responded.

 

On May 25 at 5:40 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a motor  vehicle accident on Weybosset Street at Toas Street. An engine responded.

 

On May 25 at 8:50 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a motor vehicle accident on River Road at Wright Street. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

 

On May 25 at 10:32 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to #54 Trap Falls Road for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

 

On May 26 at 8:46 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to #143 Soundview Avenue for a fire alarm activation. Two engines responded.

 

On May 27 at 3:20 a.m. the White Hills Co. #5 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to the Elizabeth Shelton School #138 Willoughby Road for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine responded.

 

On May 28 at 5:01 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a motor vehicle accident on Huntington Street at Commerce Drive. An engine responded.

 

On May 28 at 8:06 p.m. the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a brush fire at #85 Hickory Lane. An engine responded.

 

On May 28 at 8:25 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the Hampton Inn at #695 Bridgeport Avenue for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Two engines and a ladder truck responded.

 

On May 29 at 12:58 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to an electrical hazard, power lines down or tree on power lines arcing, on Shelton Avenue at Soundview Avenue. An engine responded.

 

On May 29 at 6:04 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a mutual aid call to the Derby FD to assist at a house fire at #49 Anson Street. A rescue truck and a ladder truck responded.

