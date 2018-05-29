CT State Police release Memorial Day weekend traffic enforcement statistics

Connecticut State Troopers patrolled highways and roads in Connecticut over this 2018 Memorial Day weekend.

During this enforcement period troopers utilized both traditional and non-traditional patrol cars while conducting roving DUI and enforcement patrols. The increased enforcement period ran from 12:01 a.m. May 25, 2018 through 11:59 p.m. on May 29, 2018.

Troopers focused on drunken driving violations, aggressive drivers, distracted drivers and speeding. Sobriety checkpoints and targeted DUI patrols were also in place over the entire weekend.

These State Police stats cover the time period starting at midnight on May 25, 2018 to May 28, 2018 at 11:59 p.m.

Speeding: 909

Seatbelt: 396

Other moving violations: 2,708 (To include Unsafe Lane Change, Following Too Closely, Cell Phone, Texting, etc.)

(To include Unsafe Lane Change, Following Too Closely, Cell Phone, Texting, etc.) DUI arrests: 38

Accidents

Investigated: 313

With injury: 62

Fatal: 1 (Rte. 15 exit 67 in Meriden)

2017 Memorial Day Weekend Enforcement Stats:

Speeding: 719

Seatbelt: 668

Other moving Violations: 2,658 (These include unsafe lane change, following too closely, cell phone/texting, etc.)

(These include unsafe lane change, following too closely, cell phone/texting, etc.) DUI arrests: 31

Crashes: