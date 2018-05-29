Shelton Democrats endorse Matto, Goncalves for State Rep.

Shelton Democrats unanimously nominated Elaine Matto to be the Democratic Nominee for State Representative District 113; and Jose Goncalves to be the Democratic Nominee for State Representative District 122.

Shelton Democrats Chair David Gioiello commented, “Elaine Matto and Jose Goncalves are committed community members who have a deep understanding of our values and they will represent them well in the State House of Representatives. Shelton Democrats are proud to support them.”

Elaine Matto moved to Shelton in 1983, when she bought a house from the late Ralph Matto. Eventually they married, and had a wonderful life immersed in the Shelton community and even helped start Shelton Day. Matto has been a nurse at St. Vincents for over 25 years, working in home health and hospice, helping people make plans for their care after the hospital.

Matto is well versed in development in Shelton, which serves her well as a longtime Planning and Zoning Commissioner. She works collaboratively with staff and Commissioners, regardless of political party. Matto has a keen understanding of the Planning and Zoning process and evaluates all proposals fairly, with the interests of the citizens of Shelton as her primary consideration.

Jose Goncalves has been a Shelton resident for nearly 40 years, where he and his wife have proudly raised three children. Goncalves was born in Portugal and migrated to Bridgeport with his family at an early age. He and his family are a testament that by working hard you can achieve the American dream. Goncalves is an Executive Union Board Member at the Bridgeport Board of Education for over 25 years. Goncalves volunteers his time to the Shelton youth soccer program at the Boys and Girls Club and he and his family are active members of their church.

Goncalves currently serves on the Board of Education in Shelton, where he advocates for all students in Shelton to have a first-rate education experience. He knows that students who are prepared for higher education and the trades will better compete in a competitive global economy.