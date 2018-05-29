Shelton Herald

Building partially collapses on Canal Street

By Shelton Herald on May 29, 2018

The rear end of an unoccupied building used for storage on Canal Street collapsed into the Housatonic River on Tuesday afternoon.

On Tuesday, May 29 at approximately 12:20 p.m., Shelton Police and Fire were dispatched to 281 Canal St on a report of a partial building collapse.

A section of the rear of the building facing the town of Derby collapsed and fell into the river. Nobody was inside the building at the time of the collapse.

The Fire Marshal and the Shelton Building Inspector arrived on scene and are evaluating the building. DEEP was also notified.

The video below shows the damage.

