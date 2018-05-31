TODAY–Parkins to receive humanitarian award 

Valley United Way announced that Ruth Parkins will receive the 48th Charles H. Flynn

Humanitarian Award on May 31 st at United Way’s 2018 volunteer celebration to be held at Villa Bianca in Seymour. The award is the Valley’s oldest and most prestigious community service award named for the late editor of The Evening Sentinel. It has been presented annually since 1971 for a lifetime of service to the community.

Ruth is an active community volunteer, an Executive Board member and a past chair of Valley United Way’s Board of Directors. She is also a member of the Corporate Volunteer Council and a Valley Community Reviewer for the Community Foundation of Greater New Haven’s Responsive Grants Program.

Ruth is employed by the Iroquois Pipeline Operating Company where she manages community and government relations, stakeholder outreach and corporate giving. She graduated summa cum laude from Sacred Heart University with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and earned her Master’s degrees in Business administration and Public Administration from the University of New Haven.

She currently chairs the communications committee for the Interstate Natural Gas Association of America (INGAA), and is a member of the Northeast Gas Association’s Public Awareness and Communications Subcommittees.

As a community leader and volunteer, Ruth was an elected member of the City of Shelton’s Planning & Zoning Commission for 10 years, serving as its Chairman form 2009-2017. She currently represents Shelton on the Naugatuck Valley Council of Government’s Regional Planning Commission and also serves as an Executive Committee member on the Shelton Economic Development Corporation’s Board of Directors.

She was recipient of the Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Gold Seal Award in 2010, and the Shelton Economic Development Corporation’s 2014 Raymond P. Lavietes Award for Outstanding Leadership & Vision.

Ruth has been a resident of Shelton for over 40 years and has two grown daughters, Jessica and Sarah. Sharon Gibson-Ellis, Valley United Way President said, “Ruth is very deserving of this significant award”.

People interested in attending can go to www.valleyunitedway.org or call Valley United Way at (203) 926-9478.