SHS hosts Book and Achievement Awards ceremony

Shelton High School held its 19th annual Book and Achievement awards ceremony on Wednesday, May 23, at the Percy Kingsley auditorium.

Nearly 200 students were presented with honors such as scholarship awards of $1,000, university and college book awards, and certificates of recognition.

In his opening speech, Superintendent Dr. Christopher Clouet congratulated all the students who were being awarded.

“It was very important to honor you. You have worked hard, stayed up late and gone the extra mile to achieve,” Clouet said. “The achievement that is being recognized tonight will carry you into your future to college and beyond. I am proud to be your superintendent. Thank

you for all you’re doing.”

The headmaster of Shelton High, Dr. Beth Smith, said all the award recipients went above and

beyond the Shelton High values of academic excellence and being engaged and critical learners.

“We believe that it is important to celebrate student achievement and to gather as a learning

community to gather those students who have met our learning achievements as stated in our

core values,” Smith said. “I extend my congratulations to all of our parents and family

members who are here tonight and thank you for your support of Shelton High School and for

your support of your children. … Continue to strive to be responsible citizens and to make a difference in your school and community.”

K-12 school counselor Kathleen Riddle said all the awarded students took advantage of the opportunities offered in Shelton.

“We are honoring students tonight who have not only displayed qualities of scholarship but you

have also demonstrated the important traits of leadership, citizenship and community service,”

Riddle said. “The award winners have been nominated for these awards by their teachers, school counselors, administrators, coaches, and club advisers.”

The school’s Senior Scholarship night will be held on June 5.