Library notes

Museum Pass Information

As of June 1, both libraries will not be accepting museum pass reservations. Museum passes will be first come, first served. All other policies regarding passes (lending periods, late fines and returning passes to the circulation desk) will remain in effect. Visit the library’s website to see policy information, list of passes and links to the venues. You must be a Shelton resident and have an adult library card in order to check out the passes.

*Both Libraries – Summer Reading Program*

As summer approaches, the Shelton libraries invite all children and teens to celebrate summer by joining the summer reading program. This year, both libraries will have a unified program: Rubber Ducky Reading Club (Pre-K), “Emojine a Summer at the Library” Reading Program (Grades K-6), and Teen Summer Reading Program (Grades 7-12). Kicking off the “Emojine a Summer at the Library” Reading Program, on June 16, both libraries will be hosting a Hip-Hop Dance Party at the Shelton Community Center Gymnasium with DJ Austin Dailey. Sign-ups for the Hip-Hop Dance Party have begun. Registration for “Emojine a Summer” Reading Program & Teen Summer Reading Program will begin on June 16. You can visit the library’s website, or call either library to register for the party. As the dates get closer, more details about the joint summer reading programs will follow; details will be announced on Facebook/Twitter, and at both libraries.

Rubber Ducky Reading Club – On Friday, June 1 at 9 a.m., a special self-paced Summer Reading Club for children & their caregivers at both Shelton libraries. Families can register and turn-in monthly logs at either library. Club begins on Friday, June 1st. No online registration for this program, in-person only.

“Emojine a Summer at the Library” Reading Program – On Saturday, June 16, the Plumb Memorial Library and Huntington Branch Library are joining forces this summer. Kids entering Kindergarten to Grade 6 are invited to participate in our Emoji-themed summer reading program. Participants will keep track of their reading times on a reading log and earn small prizes. Also, participants can enter into our raffles for a chance to win our larger prizes. Children can go to either library to redeem their rewards and enter into the raffles.

Summer Reading Kick Off: Hip-Hop Dance Party – On Saturday, June 16 at 10:30 a.m., the Plumb Memorial Library and Huntington Branch Library are kicking off their Summer Reading Program “Emojine a Summer at the Library.” with a joint Hip-Hop Dance Party at the Shelton Community Center Gym. Children of all ages can learn dance moves from DJ Austin Dailey during this interactive celebration. Registration is required for both children and adults that are attending the program. Registration is open.

Teen Summer Reading Program – On Saturday, June 16, Tweens/Teens entering Grades 7-12 are invited to participate in the Teen Summer Reading Program. Participating teens can enter into our weekly prize drawings for a chance to win a raffle. All you have to do is read. For every hour read, teens can fill out that many tickets to enter into our weekly raffles; for example if five hours were read, then five tickets can be filled out. All tickets for this program will be saved all summer and every participant has a chance to win a grand prize.

Huntington Branch Library

Danielle’s All Ages Storytime – On Thursdays, May 31 & June 7 at 11:30 a.m., join Danielle as she engages children of all ages with this drop-in storybook session.

First Friday Book Discussion – On Friday, June 1 at 1 p.m., the selection for June is, “Wish You Well” by David Baldacci. Two children and their invalid mother are uprooted from NY in the 1940s and learn life lessons while living with their great-grandmother in the mountains of Virginia. July’s title is The Curious Charms of Arthur Pepper by Phaedra Patrick. Books will be available at the Huntington Branch Library.

Spanish with Sandra – On Thursdays, May 31 & June 7 at 5 p.m., children and their caregivers learn Spanish through songs, games, stories, and other fun activities.

Toddler Movement – On Wednesday, June 6 & 13 at 11 a.m., Miss Robin provides a fun, active musical program for children and caregivers. Sessions run for an entire month.

Plumb Memorial Library

Life is Art – On Thursday, May 31 & June 7 at 6 p.m., join Miss Ronda for fun and different creative projects each week. Learn new techniques and express your inner artist.

Tai Chi for Adults – On Friday, June 1 & 8 at 9 a.m., Plumb Memorial Library announced that it has decided to add more dates. Each class will begin and end with a series of warm up and cool down exercises. There is no prerequisite to participate, no equipment is necessary and participants may do this seated if they feel more comfortable. Free and open to the public. Registration is required. Sign up once for all sessions. Call the library at 203-924-1580, or visit our website, www.sheltonlibrarysystem.org.

Connect: ELL – On Fridays, June 1 & 8 at 10 a.m., join staff members at Plumb Memorial Library for a relaxed and fun morning of conversation. Enjoy coffee, tea and light refreshments while you meet friendly people and practice your skills. Community members 18 years old + with all levels of English are welcome to attend. No sign-up, so just show up.

Story Time Yoga for Kids – On Saturday, June 2 & 9 at 10 a.m., join Miss Kathleen as she teaches the art of yoga through exciting storytelling. This program is geared toward kids ages 3-7. Register online or call 203-924-9461.

Teen Volunteer Orientation – On Saturday, June 2 at 10 a.m., Shelton Teens looking for volunteer hours? Register for the June Teen Volunteer Library Orientation on Saturday, June 2 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. This orientation is mandatory for all teens prior to working at Plumb Memorial Library. The two-Hour orientation will count toward each teen’s volunteer hours. Teens must be going in 7th grade through 12th grade to participate. Registration Required.

Bookworms Story Time –On Mondays, June 4 & 11 at 10:30 a.m., join Miss Maura for a themed drop in story and craft time for kids and their caregivers.

Fun for Little Ones – On Tuesdays, June 5 & 12 at 10:30 a.m., a drop-in story time geared toward kids 0-5 years old and their caregivers. Join Mrs. Fritsch for stories, songs, activities and a special theme related craft, siblings always welcome.

Spanish with Sandra – On Tuesdays, June 5 & 12 at 5 p.m., Children and their caregivers join Ms. Sandra as she shares stories, games, songs and music all in Spanish. Registration is required.

Talking in Spanish – On Tuesdays, June 5 & 12 at 5 p.m., Tweens join Ms. Sandra to engage in Spanish conversation and activities. Registration is required.

Knit – On Tuesdays, June 5 & 12 at 6 p.m., adult fiber fans meet to knit, crochet and chat, lots of support and fellowship in this drop in group, stop in and bring a friend. Group meets in the beautiful and historic Reading Room.

Story to Art – On Wednesday June 6 at 10:30 a.m., join Ms. Kim as she crafts a connection about storytelling through art. This is a new bi-weekly drop-in story time for children and their caregivers.

Tai Chi for Adults: Extra Edition – On Thursday, June 7 & 14 at 9 a.m., Plumb Memorial Library decided to offer Tai Chi workshops for adults. This is a new set of classes and dates. Each class will begin and end with a series of warm up and cool down exercises. There is no prerequisite to participate, no equipment is necessary and participants may do this seated if they feel more comfortable. Free and open to the public. Registration is required. Call the library at 203-924-1580, or visit sheltonlibrarysystem.org to sign up.

Alphabits – On Thursday, June 7 at 10:30 a.m., a drop-in story time geared toward kids 0-5 years old and their caregivers. Join Miss Maura for a skill-based program story plus hands-on centers, baby space & music fun.

Home Delivery – Shelton residents who cannot get to the library due to temporary or permanent disability are welcome to apply for home delivery of library materials. Contact Branch Library, 203- 926-0111. A project underwritten with support from the Friends of the Library and the Valley Community Foundation.