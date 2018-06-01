Resident promoted to partner at Ciulla & Donofrio, LLP

Ciulla & Donofrio have announced the promotion of Louis J. Dagostine to partner as of May 1, 2018. Lou has been practicing law in Connecticut since 2001 and has dedicated his legal career to civil litigation, with an emphasis on commercial litigation and insurance defense.

Managing Partner Jeff Donofrio commented that “Since joining our firm in 2006, Lou has distinguished himself as highly effective litigator and has embraced our cost-effective, client-focused approach. Lou has been named to the Connecticut and New England “Rising Star” lists on multiple occasions and I have no doubt that this promotion will inspire Lou to new heights. Lou is passionate in his service to our clients and we are delighted that he has achieved this milestone.” “I understand and appreciate that our clients entrust us with some of their most significant legal challenges,” comments Lou. “My work in civil litigation and business litigation allows me to do what I care deeply about: helping people and businesses resolve their disputes in a favorable, efficient and practical manner.”

Lou is currently an elected member of the Library Board in the city of Shelton. From 2013-2017, Lou served on the Board of Apportionment & Taxation in Shelton. He is a member of “Shelton Empowers,” whose mission is to reduce substance use and promote a healthy and safe community. Lou has also served on the Board of Directors of the Boys & Girls Club of the Lower Naugatuck Valley and the Quinnipiac Chamber of Commerce. He is a Corporator at the Valley United Way. In 2017, the city of Shelton awarded Lou the Clean Sweep Volunteer of the Year. Lou lives in Shelton with his wife and two children.