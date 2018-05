Shelton High’s boys volleyball team lost a 3-0 (25-10, 25-20, 25-18) decision to fifth-seeded Southington High in the Class L state tournament on Wednesday.

Coach LeAnne Bianchine’s 12th-seeded Gaels finished the season 10-11.

Jarrett McCurdy had 15 kills and 13 digs.

David Niski had five kills and 13 digs.

For the Blue Knights (16-3), Tim Walsh had 10 digs and 13 kills and Will Pfanzelt had nine kills and 12 assists.