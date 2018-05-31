SUNDAY–National Trails Day Hike

On Saturday, June 2 at 9:15 a.m. the Shelton Trails Committee will lead a group on a hike for National Trails Day.

The group plans to hike from one scenic overlook of the Housatonic River to another. The hike will start from Birchbank Mountain in Shelton to Webb Mountain in Monroe.

The four-mile route is moderately difficult, but the group will take it slow so you can catch your breath and take in the views. Along the way, we’ll enjoy the recently improved “Poet Path” section of the Paugussett Trail.

Once the group crosses into Monroe, it plans to meet up with the Monroe National Trails Day hiking group and proceed to the overlook at Goat Rock, where they’ll stop for lunch.

The hike will start at 9:15 a.m. at the Birchbank Mountain trailhead on Indian Well Road, located where the road crosses the railroad tracks one full mile past the beach entrance at Indian Wells State Park. There are a couple parking spots at the trailhead, and more on the left just after you cross the train tracks.

Wear sturdy shoes and bring plenty of water and, if you wish, a bag lunch.

Rides will be provided back to the Birchbank trailhead. In case of rain, the hike will be rescheduled to Sunday, June 3, at 1:00 pm..