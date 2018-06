The Shelton High boys golf team defeated O’Brien Tech, 151-221, at the par 34 course at Brownson Country Club.

Kyle St. Pierre took medalist honors with a 35 for coach Jeff Napoli’s Gaels (12-3-1).

Mike Davis shot a 37, followed by Ryan Martorella, 38, and Tim Hafele, 41.

Leading O’Brien were Garrett Burke, 49; Anthony Iofoino, 52; Travis Hunter, 58; and Evan Mansfield, 62.