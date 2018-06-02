Golf: Shelton Gaels to compete at Division 1 tourney

The Shelton High golf team finished with a 15-3-1 overall record and captured the SCC Division 2 title.

By winning their division, coach Jeff Napoli’s Gaels clinched a berth in the SCC tournament, which was held at the par-71 Racebrook Country Club on May 29.

Nine of 19 golf teams in the SCC qualified for the tournament and Shelton finished sixth overall with a team score of 337.

Freshman Kyle St. Pierre led the Gaels with a 5-over 76 and was named to the All-SCC team by finishing fifth out of 46 student-athletes in the tournament.

“Throughout the season, we were led by senior captain Mike Davis, juniors Tim Hafele, Quint Hynes, Colin Brown, Isaiah Merced, freshman Ryan Martorella, along with Kyle St. Pierre,” Napoli said.

“Kyle led the team with a scoring average of 38.4, while Davis finished with a 41.4.”

Shelton will play in the CIAC Division 1 state tournament at Stanley Golf Course in New Britain on Monday.

The top 20 out of 41 Division 1 teams qualify for the tournament. Shelton is seeded ninth.