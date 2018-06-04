Matt Ferraro leads locals at Fairfield Half Marathon

Matt Ferraro came in 22nd among 1,980 finishers at the Faxon Law Group Fairfield Half Marathon, beginning and ending at Jennings Beach, on Sunday.

With a net time of 1:26.28, Ferraro, 22, came in third in the 20-24 male division.

The former Trumbull High standout and Shelton resident, Ferraro said he isn’t even at his running best.

“I’m getting back into shape. I’m just finishing up grad school (at the University of Connecticut),” he said. “This was kind of to test my fitness and see where I am. I’m definitely going to get training again and build up some mileage, and maybe do a full marathon.”

Ferraro also ran the Fairfield Half in 2015 and 2016, finishing 20th in his first and 22nd the second time, with times in the 1:17 to 1:18 range both times.

“It’s pretty challenging. The first three miles are pretty flat. Then you have some rolling hills in the middle of the race,” said Ferraro, adding that there are some steep grades near the end of the course.

This event, in the past, has been held in late June but was moved to earlier in the month, as well as earlier in the morning with an 8 a.m. start this year, with the hopes of cooler conditions. This year, runners were treated to temperatures in the high 50s.

“It keeps it cooler and makes it easier to run,” Ferraro said of the changes.

Kemil Birhann Dare, of New York, won the race in a net time of 1:06.24, beating out last year’s winner Everett Hackett of Hartford, who finished in 1:06.37. The top female was Harwinton’s Anna Shields, who was 12th overall in 1:24.16.

Shelton’s Christopher Capela was 213th in 1:41.08.

Catherine Dobensky was Shelton’s fastest female, placing 216 in 1:41.29.

Carl O’Donnell was 375th in 1:46.42. Stephen Attle came in 377th in 1:46.46. Paul Miskowicz was 613th in 1:53.22. Cemel Dikmen was 709th in 1:55.54. Aaron Egensteiner was 770th in 1:57.08. Kasha Sanzo placed 951st in 2:01.47 and Chris Lyver was 979th in 2:01.18.

Also representing Shelton were Mile Cadet, Brooke Spadaccino, Denise Kopchick, Lydia Segui, Valerie Miggrone, Elizabeth Alesevich, Robert Fournier, Bryan Haber, Wilbur Perono, Sean Ganley, Stephanie Egensteiner, Autumn Wickett, Megan Dobensky and Holly Smalley.