Regional Conference for Sustainable Development tomorrow

The Discovery Museum and Planetarium and Live Green co-host and invite municipalities, businesses, community and members of the media/press to attend the Regional Conference for Sustainable Development (RCSD) 2018: Transportation Forum on Tuesday, June 5, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., at The Discovery Museum & Planetarium, 4450 Park Avenue, Bridgeport.

Throughout the day long conference transit oriented development experts from around the region will discuss wide-ranging strategies and projects that have been implemented locally with successful results.

“When we truly begin to work regionally and collaboratively on sustainable development goals, CT will be able to leverage its resources, knowledge, expertise, and collective experience which will benefit all of our communities,” said Daphne Dixon, Live Green co-founder. “Live Green helps to support, connect and celebrate the efforts of a grassroots network of people looking for and finding sustainable solutions to our largest problems.”

The 2018 Forum will feature: 10 Regional Case Studies, Drive & Rides, Climate Champion Awards and will culminate with a networking reception. Several electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids will be on site and will be available for test drives. Celebrates the leaders on the front lines of sustainability from 18 local communities and learn of the best practices and initiatives available on a wide-range of topics.

Featured keynote speakers at the RCSD 2018 Transportation Forum include: Roddy Diotalevi, director of Programs and Products at UIL Holdings Corporation; David Kooris, deputy commissioner at CT Department of Economic and Community Development; Dr. Floyd Lapp, FAICP Columbia University; Lee Grannis, Coordinator Greater New Haven Clean Cities Coalition; Bruce Becker, Chair at Electric Vehicle Club of CT, and hosts Daphne Dixon, co-founder and executive director at Live Green and Bill Finch, executive director at the Discovery Museum and Planetarium.