Shelton Herald

Boys lacrosse: Gaels fall to Cardinals in Class L

By Shelton Herald on June 5, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

The Shelton High boys lacrosse team lost a 14-6 decision to Greenwich High in a Class L playin game.

Coach Matt Read’s Gaels finished its season at 11-7.

Nick Pagluiso and Casey Brennan scored two goals each against the Cardinals (8-8).

Nick Pavone and Connor Green also scored goals and Jared Sedlock had an assist.

Isaiah DeLoatch made 15 saves and Daschel Kline had one.

Greenwich’s Leo Johnson scored six goals and had an assist.

Connor Santray made eight assists.

Greenwich lost 11-5 to No. 3 Glastonbury, which advanced to the semifinals.

Related posts:

  1. Boys swimming: Wronski makes All-State
  2. Boys lacrosse: Shelton’s Schiffer stonewalls Masuk
  3. Shelton’s Matt Rice to play lacrosse for Pace University
  4. Boys lacrosse: Gaels lose opener to Masuk Panthers

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post Twin male kittens, dogs, cats and rabbits for adoption Next Post Binge and Repeat: 13 Reasons Why and the aftermath of tragedy
About author
Shelton Herald

Shelton Herald


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Shelton Herald

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Shelton Herald, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress