Boys lacrosse: Gaels fall to Cardinals in Class L

The Shelton High boys lacrosse team lost a 14-6 decision to Greenwich High in a Class L playin game.

Coach Matt Read’s Gaels finished its season at 11-7.

Nick Pagluiso and Casey Brennan scored two goals each against the Cardinals (8-8).

Nick Pavone and Connor Green also scored goals and Jared Sedlock had an assist.

Isaiah DeLoatch made 15 saves and Daschel Kline had one.

Greenwich’s Leo Johnson scored six goals and had an assist.

Connor Santray made eight assists.

Greenwich lost 11-5 to No. 3 Glastonbury, which advanced to the semifinals.