Shelton man to be sentenced to 25 years for wife’s murder

A Shelton man charged with killing his wife back in 2015, will be sentenced to 25 years in prison this month.

Thomas Infante, 55, plead guilty on April 10 before Judge Frank Iannotti to a charge of first-degree manslaughter with a firearm.

In this case, the plea deal that Infante accepted before a jury was selected, requires the judge to sentence him to 40-years prison, to be suspended after 25 years, and followed by five years of probation.

The manslaughter charge requires a five-year mandatory minimum prison sentence. Infante’s sentencing is scheduled for Tuesday, June 19.

Lisa Infante, 53, was an active volunteer with Echo Hose Ambulance in Shelton when she was killed.

Infante fled to Ohio after the shooting, before returning back to surrender himself to police. He has been under arrest since his return and is currently being held at Northern Correctional Institution in Somers on $1.5 million bond.