College baseball: Justin Hafele to play for Purple Knights

Shelton High’s Justin Hafele will be playing baseball next season for coach Joe Tonelli’s University of Bridgeport Purple Knights.

“Justin is an example of someone who worked hard in the off-season and given a chance to being a varsity pitcher made the most of it,” Gael head coach Scott Gura said of his right-handed pitcher, who has a 2-1 record with 19 strikeouts in 21 innings. “He is a hard worker.”

Hafele has succeeded both academically and athletically during his four years at Shelton High, where he is ranked 58th out of 326 students with a grade-point-average of 3.80. An honor roll student every semester, Hafele is a member of the World Language National Honor Society, is an Extraordinary Changes Club Member and a Boy’s State Leadership Conference attendee.

Tonelli said, “Justin is a great kid. I have coached him the past couple years during the summer. He is good quality kid with a good arm and a big up-side. We are excited to have him in our program.”