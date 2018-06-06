Arrest log

Joseph Francis Witzman, 44, of Derby was arrested and charged with third degree assault, second degree breach of peace and illegal possession of an alcoholic beverage on June 3. Witzman’s bond was set at $5,000 and appeared in court on June 4.

Michael P. Nunno, 67, of Shelton was arrested and charged with illegal operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs or alcohol on June 3. Nunno’s bond was set at $500 and is scheduled to appear in court on June 12.

Jason Fraser, 34, of Orange was arrested and charged with illegal operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs or alcohol on June 1. Fraser’s bond was set at $500 and appeared in court the same day as his arrest.

Edward Bookert, 18, of Bridgeport was arrested and charged with second degree breach of peace on June 1. Bookert was released on a promise to appear in court on June 16.

Antone Phillip Grant-Chalmers, 18, of Stratford was arrested and charged with second-degree robbery aided by another, carjacking, third-degree assault, criminal attempted third-degree assault, second-degree reckless endangerment, third-degree larceny, attempted third-degree larceny, third-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief, and conspiracy to commit third-degree criminal mischief on May 31.

Grant-Chalmers was held on $25,000 bond and appeared in court date June 1.

Andrew Dwyer, 32, of Bridgeport was arrested and charged with criminal attempt at sixth degree larceny and criminal attempt at third degree robbery on May 29. Dwyer’s bond was set at $5,000 and appeared in court the same day as his arrest.

Nathanael Aldana, 42, of Shelton was arrested and charged with interfering with an officer and resisting arrest on June 28. Aldana was released on a promise to appear in court June 4.