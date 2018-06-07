History Center’s Brownson House receives award

The Shelton Historical Society announced that it has just received an award of Merit from the Connecticut League of History Organizations for its interpretation of the Brownson House on the grounds of Shelton History Center located at 70 Ripton Rd. The public is invited

to celebrate on Saturday, June 9 from 12 noon – 4 p.m. during Connecticut Open House Day. This event is free and open to the public. Other buildings on the grounds, which include the 1872 Trap Fall School and the Wilson Barn, built 1860, will be open for viewing as well. For additional information, call (203) 925-1803, visit www.sheltonhistoricalsociety.org or see the Facebook page.

Although the house was built c. 1822, it has been furnished to demonstrate how a middle-

class farm family coped with the rapidly changing society of the early 1900’s.

The 1913 interpretation of the historic house was achieved after a decade of research and interviews with former Shelton residents including those of the Brownson family who used to live in the house. One inspiration was the discovery of a ledger that detailed the family’s every expense and all income during 1913-14. It revealed activities that took place in the community, how business was transacted by local farm families, and travel undertaken by the Brownsons for entertainment and business purposes.

The Connecticut League of History Organizations presents wards of Merit to institutions and individuals who demonstrate the highest of professional standards, and who enhance and further the understanding of Connecticut history. The purpose of the Awards of Merit is to recognize the care, thought and effort invested in these contributions and to inspire and encourage others by acknowledging exceptional contributions to state and local history.