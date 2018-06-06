Our countryside is being destroyed

There’ll be no more countryside if builders get their way. We’ve been R1 acer zone for years. Those that are in charge created new zone (DRD) which will allow cluster housing in an area that’s been acre zone for years. Interesting, builder bought land in 2016 and DRD zone was created in 2017. No one seems to care about the people that saved and sacrificed to buy property in acre zone. The 19 cluster houses will have septics that eventually I feel would cause problems because it butts the Far Mill River. The property here is very wet, we have no storm sewers & Booth Hill Rd. is not made for 38 or more cars coming from Private Rd.