McGorty wins GOP nomination

State Rep. Ben McGorty, R-122nd, has received the unanimous support from Republicans in the district to run for re-election. The district includes parts of Shelton, Stratford, and Trumbull.

“It has been an honor representing the residents of Shelton, Stratford, and Trumbull in Hartford,” said McGorty. “Our communities are great places to grow up, start a family, and retire in, but over the past eight years, we have seen a decline, not just in our communities but throughout the state, of people wanting to settle down in Connecticut.

McGorty said residents and business are leaving the state “due backward policies implemented by the Malloy administration and his allies in the House and Senate.”

McGorty was first elected in a special election in 2014. During the 2017-19 term, McGorty served on the legislature’s Judiciary and Environment Committees and Transportation Committee.

McGorty, a realtor, is a member of the Knights of Columbus and is a 25-year volunteer with the Shelton Fire Department and serves on Shelton’s Board of Fire Commissioners.