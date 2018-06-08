Celebrate Flag Day on June 14

The Sarah Riggs Humphreys-Mary Silliman Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution wish to remind everyone that the nation will be celebrating Flag Day on June 14.

June 14 was first proclaimed Flag Day by President Woodrow Wilson on May 30, 1916. The nationwide observance known as Flag Day became official when Congress approved legislation in August 1949.

The 50 stars in the flag represent the states in our Union and the 13 stripes represent the original thirteen colonies.

Have you ever wondered why red, white and blue were colors chosen for the flag? It has been said that red stands for hardiness and valor; white stands for purity and innocence; and blue for vigilance, perseverance and justice.

The soldiers during the American Revolution had their own explanation of the colors: Red stands for the blood shed to protect the flag; White stands for loyalty; Blue stands for unity.

Display your flag, wave it proudly; and thank all our service men and women and their families for their sacrifices and their respect for the Flag.

The DAR is a women’s service organization dedicated to historic preservation, education and patriotism. Any woman over 18 who can prove an ancestor served in the American Revolution is a prospective member. For more information on the DAR visit http://www.sarahriggshumphreysDAR.org