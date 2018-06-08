SilverSource award nomination deadline extended to June 15

SilverSource announced that it is extending the deadline for 2018 SilverSource Award nominations. All nominations must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Friday, June 15.

Nominate your peers, faculty, colleagues and workplaces. Nominations are sought for individuals, businesses and organizations that make significant contributions to enriching the lives of Fairfield County older residents. There is no cost to enter. Visit https://silversource.org/awards/ for details and submissions.

Volunteers: the SilverSource Community Service Volunteer award is given to an outstanding volunteer age 50+ who shares their experience, talent, and skills to enrich the lives of older adults. Paid professionals: The SilverSource Contribution to Community Award is given to an outstanding individual that provides significant improvements to the region as a place to live and retire. Organizations and businesses: the SilverSource Contribution to Community Award is presented for exceptional contributions to the quality of life of Fairfield County older residents.

Awards will be presented at the 4th annual SilverSource Autumn Breakfast, to be held this fall.