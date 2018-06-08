Shelton Herald

SilverSource award nomination deadline extended to June 15

By Shelton Herald on June 8, 2018 in Community, Lead News ·

 

SilverSource announced that it is extending the deadline for 2018 SilverSource Award nominations. All nominations must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Friday, June 15.

 

Nominate your peers, faculty, colleagues and workplaces. Nominations are sought for individuals, businesses and organizations that make significant contributions to enriching the lives of Fairfield County older residents. There is no cost to enter. Visit https://silversource.org/awards/ for details and submissions.

 

Volunteers: the SilverSource Community Service Volunteer award is given to an outstanding volunteer age 50+ who shares their experience, talent, and skills to enrich the lives of older adults. Paid professionals: The SilverSource Contribution to Community Award is given to an outstanding individual that provides significant improvements to the region as a place to live and retire. Organizations and businesses: the SilverSource Contribution to Community Award is presented for exceptional contributions to the quality of life of Fairfield County older residents.

 

Awards will be presented at the 4th annual SilverSource Autumn Breakfast, to be held this fall.

 

Related posts:

  1. Fundraiser honors Sandy Hook victim who was Shelton High graduate's son
  2. Kids learn Español at Huntington Branch Library; starts Sept. 12
  3. Discussion of marijuana just one of the topics at prevention workshop
  4. SHS 2nd marking period High Honor Roll
Previous Post Celebrate Flag Day on June 14 Next Post Curtain Call: Flyin’ West speaks volumes
About author
Shelton Herald

Shelton Herald


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Shelton Herald

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Shelton Herald, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress