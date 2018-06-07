On May 21 at 11:25 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a motor vehicle accident on route 8 northbound near exit 12. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

On May 21 at 12:33 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a motor vehicle accident on Walnut Tree Hill Road at Beverly Hills Road. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

On May 21 at 12:57 p.m. the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to an electrical hazard, power lines down or tree on power lines arcing, on Long Hill Cross Road. An engine responded.

On May 21 at 2:16 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a fire alarm activated at #30 Capitol Drive. There was no fire. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

On May 21 at 2:29 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to smoke in a house at #38 Capitol Drive. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. Two engines responded.

On May 21 at 4:26 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a motor vehicle accident on Kneen Street at Forest Parkway. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

On May 21 at 6:34 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to an electrical hazard, power lines down or tree on power lines arcing, West Street at Fort Hill Avenue. An engine responded.

On May 21 at 11:00 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to #18 Chestnut Street for a public service call, lockout. An engine responded.

On May 22 at 2:25 p.m. the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a motor vehicle accident on Long Hill Avenue near Laurelwood drive. An engine and a utility truck responded.

On May 22 at 3:54 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to an electrical hazard, power lines down or tree on power lines arcing, on Whitewood Drive. An engine responded.

On May 23 at 5:27 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to #91 Howe Avenue for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine responded.

On May 23 at 10:20 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to #29 Leavenworth Road for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine responded.

On May 23 at 1:00 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to motor vehicle accident on Aspetuck Trail. An engine responded.

On May 23 at 2:59 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to Bridge Street Commons Apartments at #50 Bridge Street for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. A rescue truck responded.

On May 23 at 10:54 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to a motor vehicle accident on Commerce Drive. An engine responded.

On May 24 at 2:49 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to an electrical hazard, power lines down or tree on power lines arcing, on Todd Road. An engine responded.

On May 24 at 12:28 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a brush fire on Bridgeport Avenue in the area of #1000. Two engines responded.

On May 25 at 8:20 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the Hampton Inn at #695 Bridgeport Avenue for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine responded.

On May 25 at 8:34 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to #202 Prospect Street for an odor of natural gas. An engine responded.

On 05/25/18 at 12:05 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to an electrical hazard, power lines down or tree on power lines arcing, on Hillside Avenue. An engine responded.

On May 25 at 4:56 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to a motor vehicle accident on route 8 southbound between exits 12 and 13. An engine responded and a rescue truck responded.

On May 25 at 5:40 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a motor vehicle accident on Weybosset Street at Toas Street. An engine responded.

On May 25 at 8:50 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a motor vehicle accident on River Road at Wright Street. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

On May 25 at 10:32 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to #54 Trap Falls Road for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

On May 26 at 8:46 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to #143 Soundview Avenue for a fire alarm activation. Two engines responded.

On May 27 at 3:20 a.m. the White Hills Co. #5 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to the Elizabeth Shelton School #138 Willoughby Road for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine responded.

On May 28 at 5:01 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a motor vehicle accident on Huntington Street at Commerce Drive. An engine responded.

On 05/28/18 at 8:06 p.m. the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a brush fire at #85 Hickory Lane. An engine responded.

On May 28 at 8:25 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the Hampton Inn at #695 Bridgeport Avenue for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Two engines and a ladder truck responded.

On May 29 at 12:58 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to an electrical hazard, power lines down or tree on power lines arcing, on Shelton Avenue at Soundview Avenue. An engine responded.

On May 29 at 6:04 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a mutual aid call to the Derby FD to assist at a house fire at #49 Anson Street. A rescue truck and a ladder truck responded.

On May 29 at 12:24 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a partial building collapse in the rear of #281 Canal Street. Upon arrival firefighters found an attached garage rear wall had collapsed into the Housatonic River as a result of an undermining of a foundation wall. Firefighters secured the area. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

On May 29 at 3:18 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to #505 Shelton Avenue for a public service call, lockout. An engine responded.

On May 29 at 4:17 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to #11 Eagle Drive for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

On May 29 at 6:31 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to a brush fire on route 8 southbound between exits 12 and 13. Two engines responded.

On May 29 at 8:23 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to #66 Howe Avenue for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine responded.

On May 30 at 8:55 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to the Sinsabaugh Heights Housing Complex at #187 Meadow Street for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

On May 30 at 9:17 p.m. the White Hills Co. #5 responded to Indian Well Road to assist police by clearing a tree that had fallen and blocked the road. A utility truck responded.

On June 1 at 7:52 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to Bed Bath & Beyond at #862 Bridgeport Avenue for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Two engines and a ladder truck responded.

On June 1 at 11:47 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to Mountain develop.m.ent at #1 Waterview Drive for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

On June 1 at 2:26 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to #466 Bridgeport Avenue for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

On June 1 at 5:35 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to a mutual aid call to assist the Trumbull Fire Department. An engine responded.

On June 2 at 10:49 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to Orange Theory Fitness at #704 Bridgeport Avenue for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Two engines and a ladder truck responded.

On June 2 at 10:14 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to #20 Scotch Pine Drive for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine responded.

On June 3 at 12:44 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the Helen DeVaux Housing Complex at #91 Howe Avenue for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. An engine responded.

On June 3 at 2:22 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to #45 Maltby Street for a public service call, lockout. An engine responded.

On June 3 at 8:49 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to #54 Grove Street for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

On June 3 at 9:04 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a natural gas leak in a building at Bridgeport Avenue Shell #99 Bridgeport Avenue. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

On June 3 at 10:27 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to #33 Newcastle Drive for a public service call, pump out. An engine responded.

On June 4 at 4:09 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to #2 Jenifyer Court for an odor of gas in the home. An engine responded.

On June 4 at 4:41 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to #2 Beacon Hill Terrace for a carbon monoxide alarm activation.

On June 4 at 6:38 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to a motor vehicle accident on route 8 southbound between exits 12 and 13. An engine responded.

On June 4 at 7:54 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to an electrical hazard, power lines down or tree on power lines arcing, on Park Avenue. A utility truck responded.