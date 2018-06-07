SHS Work Experience Program  holds annual Recognition Ceremony

On Thursday, June 7, the Shelton High School library media center was full of excitement. Staff, parents and community members gathered to celebrate the accomplishments of the students in the SHS Work Experience program. The goal of the program is to develop skills, attitudes and habits necessary to obtain and maintain employment. Students are provided with supervision and guidance to address the specific needs outlined in each student’s individualized education plan. Training is delivered in school and at community work sites, which are supervised by job coaches. This year, there were 21 students training at 23 job sites. The program began with remarks by SHS Headmaster Dr. Beth Smith, followed by remarks from Superintendent of Schools Christopher Clouet, Board of Education Chair Mark Holden and Mayor Mark Lauretti. Each student then received a certificate recognizing their participation in the program. Students honored at the recognition included: Samantha Bekech, Corey Cannone, Zacahry Chiaratano, Yessenia Colon, Jeffrey Fair, Sarah Falsetti, Erica Fitzgerald, Nishyra Gamble, Joseph Geriak, Paul Kaminski, Cleto Libby, Alexander Lucas, Anthony Merigliano, Nicholas Mocciola, Johsua Mondi, Holly Pelletier, Joshua Romero, Matthew Rowe, Michelle Sylvester, Jessica Visconti, Taylow Whalley. The following businesses were presented with certificates for their participation in the program: Ansonia Nature Center, Archie Moore’s, Barnum Engineering, Beta Shim, Blanchette Sporting Goods, Elizabeth Shelton School, Hyatt House, Kids Club, Life Designs, Long Hill School, McDonalds, Mohegan School, My Sister’s Place, Plumb Memorial Library, Professional Tire, Shelton High School Media Center, Shelton Pizza Palace, Shelton Registrar of Voters, Spooner House, Walmart, and Wells Hollow Farm.