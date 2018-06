State Reps. Jason Perillo, Ben McGorty, and Senator Kevin Kelly will be hosting an end-of-session legislative update on Tuesday, June 19, at Shelton City Hall (auditorium) from 6 to 7 p.m.

The lawmakers will be speaking about the recently concluded 2018 legislative session and any other state issues that are important to residents.

For more information, contact the Representatives at 800-842-1423 or Senator Kelly at 800-842-1421.