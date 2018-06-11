Shelton Herald

On June 4 at 8:58 p.m. the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the Housatonic River for a report of a distress flare lit on an island. A light from a golf course across the river was mistaken for a distress flare. A utility truck and a marine unit responded.

 

On June 5 at 3:45 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Bridgeport Avenue and Old Stratford Road. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

 

On June 5 at 6:47 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to the Valley Firearms at #549 Howe Avenue for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. A water leak from a broken washing machine hose on the third floor of the building caused the water to activate a smoke detector. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

 

On June 5 at 10:48 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to the Valley Firearms at #549 Howe Avenue for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. the alarm was transmitted accidentally by repairman. An engine responded.

 

On June 6 at 12:45 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to #25 Freedom Way for an odor in the basement. Firefighters found the odor was from a burned-out water pump. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

 

On June 6 at 1:45 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to the There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. Sinsabaugh Heights Housing Complex at #187 Meadow Street for a fire alarm sounding. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

 

On June 7 at 9:10 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to an electrical hazard, power lines down or tree on power lines arcing, at #27 Maler Avenue. An engine responded.

 

On June 7 at 11:30 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the Winter Brothers Recycling Center at #30 Oliver Terrace. There was no fire. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

 

On June 7 at 5:43 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to #24 Roaring Brook Lane for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine responded.

 

On June 7 at 11:36 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to the Shelton Intermediate School at #675 North Constitution Boulevard for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Two engines responded.

 

On June 8 at 00:16 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a mutual aid to the Derby Fire Department at a fire at #75 Derby Avenue. An engine responded.

 

On June 8 at 5:58 p.m. the White Hills Co. #5, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to #11 Martinka Drive for a fire in the kitchen. There was no fire upon arrival of firefighters. A small fire occurred as a result of cooking. Two engines and a ladder truck responded.

 

On June 8 at 8:56 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a motor vehicle accident at the corner of Howe Avenue and Cornell Street. An engine responded.

 

On June 9 at 11:58 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to #&amp; Country Place for a carbon monoxide detector activated. An engine responded.

 

On June 9 at 6:47 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to the Birmingham Condo’s at #145 Canal Street for an odor of natural gas in the building. an engine and a ladder truck responded.

 

On June 9 at 10:04 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1, White Hills Co. #5 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to #578 Howe Avenue for smoke in the house. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. Two engines and a tower truck responded.

 

On June 10 at 03:03 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the Helen DeVaux Housing Complex at #91 Howe Avenue for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. An engine responded.

 

On June 10 at 12:09 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3, White Hills Co. #5 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to #7 Hidden Pond Lane for an appliance fire. There was no fire. An electrical fire occurred in a microwave oven. Two engines and a ladder truck responded.

 

On June 10 at 2:05 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to #66 Newport Avenue for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine responded.

