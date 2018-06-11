Shelton Herald

Community searches for malicious driver

By Shelton Herald on June 11, 2018 in Community, Lead News, Police & Fire ·

Shelton’s Animal Shelter is requesting help from the community in identifying a driver who intentionally ran over a flock of geese on Monday afternoon.

The Shelton Animal Shelter picked up this baby Canada goose from animal control. According to a release on the Shelton Animal Shelter Facebook, a bystander witnessed another driver intentionally drive into a flock of geese while they were crossing the road. This is the lone survivor who’s now at the vet being examined. This poor bird witnessed his entire family be slaughtered.

If you know the driver of the car or the license plate number at the Panera bread location off Bridgeport Ave., in Shelton, CT around the timeframe of 10 a.m.- 12 p.m. on June 11,2018  contact the 24-hour CT DEEP dispatch hotline at: ‭(860) 424-3333‬, you can remain anonymous. It is illegal to intentionally harm or harass wildlife.

Related posts:

  1. TOMORROW– First Echo Hose Auxilary meeting of 2016
  2. Fire log
  3. Fire log
  4. Fire log
Previous Post Nichols Garden Club offers discounted tickets for Secret Garden Tour Next Post AFC offers free health screenings for men
About author
Shelton Herald

Shelton Herald


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Shelton Herald

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Shelton Herald, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress