Blake needs a home

Blake is a male neutered mellow sweet black/white cat with green eyes, about 2 years young. He is affectionate, healthy, and a real lovebug. He may be just slightly shy at first, but soon comes around.

He loves attention and would be great company for someone alone. He is fine with most other cats.

Blake is in urgent need of a reliable foster home until placed; everything will be provided.

For more information, or receive an application, call 203-330-0255, email [email protected] or visit petprotectorsrescue.org.