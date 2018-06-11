Brakettes return home Thursday from Cornfield Classic

The Stratford Brakettes are hoping for good weather this week, as they try to officially begin their home season Thursday night at Frank DeLuca Hall of Fame Field when they take on the Connecticut High School All-Stars in a nine-inning game at 6:30 p.m.

Their scheduled opener June 2 was rained out.

It is the start of three consecutive nights of action for manager John Stratton’s club, which carries a 6-1 overall record into the action.

Friday night the Ridgefield Rebels 18 Gold team plays in another nine-inning game at 6:30 p.m.

Team Connecticut provides the opposition in a 7 p.m. Saturday night doubleheader, in what is also Lordship Night with the Brakettes.

This past weekend the Brakettes participated in the annual Cornfield Classic at Lyons Fire Department Field in Lyons, PA. They compiled a 2-1 record Saturday, which qualified them for the elimination round as the No. 4 seed. The loss came against the Pegasus (2-0-1) of Lancaster, PA, by a 3-0 margin after they had already won two mercy rule games.

Abby Abramson (1-0) and Brandice Balschmiter (2-1) picked up victories Sunday to lead the team to the championship game. However, a heavy rain forced its cancellation and the Pegasus, the No. 2 seed, was declared the champion. Had the Brakettes defeated Pegasus on Sunday they would have been the No. 1 seed and drew a bye.

Abramson defeated the Lyons Spirit 8-2, with relief help from Kaysee Talcik. The Brakettes jumped out to a 4-0 first inning lead on Jolie Duffner’s two-run triple, Alex Heinen’s sac fly, and Heather Holly’s single. Denise Denis, Duffner, and Heinen drove in runs in the fourth inning.

The Brakettes then defeated the top seed Nook Gold (3-0) by 6-1, as Balschmitter allowed only three hits. Duffner’s RBI triple sparked the Brakettes to a 2-0 lead in the first and Heinen cleared the bases with a double in the fifth inning.

The victories over the Spirit and Nook avenged their two losses last Aug. 12 in the WMS National championship tournament at DeLuca.

Raeanne Geffert (1-0) stopped the North Jersey Avalanche 8-0 with a one-hitter and six strikeouts in a five-inning game Saturday. Holly, Abramson and Duffner all went 3-for-3.

In their second game Talcik (1-0) was the winning pitcher as the Brakettes crushed the Freeze (Va.) 15-0. Denis had a two-run homer and Brittany Younan a bases-clearing triple.

Brakettes/Joan Joyce Pitch & Putt Golf Tournament

There are openings for five more foursomes in the Brakettes/Joan Joyce Pitch & Putt golf tournament on July 7 at the Short Beach par-3 course. Application forms may be downloaded from the Brakettes website at brakettes.com.