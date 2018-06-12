Shelton Herald

Lauretti falls short of primary ballot

By Shelton Herald on June 12, 2018 in Community, Lead News ·

The campaign of Republican gubernatorial candidate and Mayor of the City of Shelton, Mark Lauretti, has issued the following statement regarding the petition drive to get on the August primary ballot.

“After a lengthy review of nearly all of the collected petition signatures, the Lauretti campaign has come to the conclusion that it will fall short of the 9,081 valid signatures needed to be included on the August primary ballot.  With more than 80,000 signatures expected to be submitted for verification by other candidates, the Lauretti campaign has decided it is best to not burden locals Registrars and the Secretary of the State with additional work that will not result in Mayor Lauretti getting on the August ballot.  Mayor Lauretti would like to thank all of the people across the state who worked tirelessly over the past few weeks to get him on the ballot, as well as the thousands of people who signed his petitions and believed that he could transform the state of Connecticut as he has the city of Shelton.”

 

Mayor Mark Lauretti didn’t attend the first Republican Primary debate on Monday night and was unavailable for comment as of 3:50 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.

Related posts:

  1. Huntington church hosts free lecture series for public
  2. Photo: Constitution Week begins today in Shelton
  3. Father’s Day car show is postponed to next month
  4. Company recalling bottled water on E. coli concerns
Previous Post Binge and Repeat: Exploring the bizarre with Evil Genius
About author
Shelton Herald

Shelton Herald


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Shelton Herald

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Shelton Herald, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress