Arrest log

Anthony Glenn Brown, 31, of Bridgeport was arrested and charged with first degree identity theft, second degree larceny and $500 on revoked payment card on June 10. Brown’s bond was set at $15,000 and is scheduled to appear in court on June 25.

Adam Micheal Rothermel, 30, of Cromwell was arrested and charged with second degree breach of peace and third degree assault on June 9. Rothermel’s bond was set at $500 and appeared in court on June 11.

Kari Franco, 47, of Derby was arrested and charged with third degree burglary and sixth degree larceny on June 8. Franco’s bond was set at $1,000 and is scheduled to appear in court on June 18.

Emanuel Reasor, 45, of Shelton was arrested and charged with two counts of violation of a protective order on June 8. Reasor appeared in court on the same day as his arrest and was held on $10,000 bond.

Rajab Khan, 34, of East Haven was arrested and charged with risk of injury to a child and disorderly conduct on June 7. Khan was released on a promise to appear in court the day after his arrest.

Fernando Dias, 48, of Shelton was arrested and charged with illegally parking to block a driveway and illegally operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Dias’s bond was set at $500 and is scheduled to appear in court on June 21.

Kari Franco, 47, of Derby was arrested and charged with sixth degree larceny, third degree burglary, and third degree burglary on June 6. Franco’s bond was set at $500 and is scheduled to appear in court on June 18.

Veronica Jean Adams, 33, of Shelton was arrested and charged with sixth degree larceny, conspiracy to commit sixth degree larceny, conspiracy to commit third degree burglary, and third degree burglary on June 5. Adams’s bond was set at $2,500 and is scheduled to appear in court on June 19.