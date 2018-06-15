Historical Society to host classic car show June 17

Shelton History Center’s Vintage Vehicles Antique & Classic Car Show will be held on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 17 from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. at 70 Ripton Rd. Visitors will be able to peek under the hoods of the cars they remember from nearly every decade of the 20th century. Two wheels or four, from Model T’s to muscle cars, there’s bound to be something that will trigger a memory from every visitor. Sometimes a fire truck shows up; one entry was a penny farthing, or high-wheeled bicycle. All vehicle owners generously share information, their cars, and their hobby with the public.

Owners of antique and classic vehicles of all kinds may register to participate in this special event. Entry forms may be found at www.sheltonhistoricalsociety.org, or by calling (203) 925-1803. Registration costs $10. .

The Brownson House, while built in 1822, is interpreted to a 1913 appearance and will be available for tours along with the other buildings at Shelton History Center.

Visitors will enjoy refreshments and voting for their favorite vehicles. Admission is $1 for dads, $5 for adults and $10 for a family of four. Proceeds will benefit the educational programs of the Shelton Historical Society, whose mission is to “preserve elements of the community’s history in order to create connections between Shelton’s past, present, and future generations through

education, maintaining a museum with its collections, and providing a voice in the community regarding matters of historical significance.”

For additional information including directions, please call (203) 925-1803, visit the website listed above or see www.facebook.com/SheltonHistoricalSociety.