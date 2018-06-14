Drama club wins at Stephen Sondheim Awards

The Shelton High School Drama Club won two awards at the inaugural Stephen Sondheim Awards June 4.

After Shelton High’s spring musical production of Legally Blonde in late April, Katherine Sedlock won for best choreography and Callum Zak, a Shelton High senior, won best supporting actor for his roles as Kyle, Chad and Dewey.

Sedlock was pleasantly surprised with the win.

“I pushed the kids very hard [with my choreography],” Sedlock said. “I was hoping we were going to win but there was lot of of talent [we were up against]. I was very excited to win.”

Zak could not believe that he won the first ever Sondheim Award, he said.

“When my name was called as the winner, I could not believe it. This was my first year in the spring musical and to win an award like this was amazing experience and honor. I was not expecting it at all,” Zak said. “It felt very good to win the first award of the night and I hope the Sondheim Awards continue for many years to come.”

The Broadway Method Academy created the first annual Stephen Sondheim Awards to celebrate outstanding achievement in high school musical theater and cultivate the next generation of artists, according to their website. Any Connecticut public, private, parochial or charter school producing a published, licensed musical were able to be nominated (details at broadwayworld.com).

On June 4, Broadway Method Academy had a black-tie event, which featured performances from all of the nominated musicals. The entire Shelton High Drama Club performed a number from Legally Blonde and had some individual performances.

Sedlock could not have been happier that the drama club is starting to get recognized for its hard work, she said.

“It feels really great. It’s nice getting SHS drama recognized,” Sedlock said. “ For so many years, the drama club was doing great things for kids without getting noticed. With a win, it’s getting us notice and shows everyone that Shelton is good at the arts, too. The arts are always overlooked.”

Zak predicts that next year, the drama club will be even better, he said.

“We have made a lot of progress as a drama club in the past couple of years and we keep on getting better and better,” Zak said. “Next year, I can already see an excellent show with a very talented cast.”