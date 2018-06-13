Library notes

Museum Pass Information

As of June 1, both libraries will not be accepting museum pass reservations. Museum passes will be first come, first served. All other policies regarding the passes (lending periods, late fines and returning passes to the circulation desk) will remain in effect. Call the Plumb Memorial Library or Huntington Branch Library for museum pass availability.

*Both Libraries – Summer Reading Program*

As summer rapidly approaches, the library invites all children and teens to celebrate summer by joining the summer reading program. This year, both libraries will have a unified program: Rubber Ducky Reading Club (Pre-K), “Emojine a Summer at the Library” Reading Program (Grades K-6), and Teen Summer Reading Program (Grades 7-12). Kicking off the “Emojine a Summer at the Library” Reading Program, on June 16, both libraries will be hosting a Hip-Hop Dance Party at the Shelton Community Center Gymnasium with DJ Austin Dailey. Sign-ups for the Hip-Hop Dance Party will began on June 2. Registration for “Emojine a Summer” Reading Program & Teen Summer Reading Program will begin on June 16. You can visit the website, or call either library to register for the party. As the dates get closer, more details about the joint summer reading programs will follow; details will be announced in the Shelton Herald, Facebook/Twitter, and at both libraries.

“Emojine a Summer at the Library” Reading Program – On Saturday, June 16, kids entering Kindergarten to Grade 6 are invited to participate in the Emoji-Themed summer reading program. Participants will keep track of their reading times on a reading log and earn small prizes. Also, participants can enter into the raffles for a chance to win the larger prizes. Children can go to either library to redeem their rewards and enter into the raffles.

Summer Reading Kick Off: Hip-Hop Dance Party – On Saturday, June 16 at 10:30 a.m., Plumb Memorial Library and Huntington Branch Library are kicking off their Summer Reading Program “Emojine a Summer at the Library,” with a joint Hip-Hop Dance Party at the Shelton Community Center’s Gym. Children of all ages can learn awesome dance moves from DJ Austin Dailey during this interactive celebration. Registration is required for both children and adults that are attending the program. Registration began June 2.

Teen Summer Reading Program – On Saturday, June 16, Tweens/Teens entering Grades 7-12 are invited to participate in the Teen Summer Reading Program. Participating teens can enter into the weekly prize drawings for a chance to win a raffle. All you have to do is read.

All tickets for this program will be saved all summer and every participant has a chance to win a grand prize. Keep reading and enter weekly.

Huntington Branch Library

Danielle’s All Ages Storytime – On Thursday, June 14 at 11:30 a.m., join Danielle as she engages children of all ages with this drop-in storybook session.

Spanish with Sandra – On Thursday, June 14 at 5 p.m., children and their caregivers learn Spanish through songs, games, stories, and other fun activities. register for the entire session.

Preschool Story & Craft Time – On Fridays, June 15 & 22 at 11 a.m., Ms. Janice reads stories and offers a craft especially for children ages 3-5. Please register for each week that you plan to attend.

Grossology – On Tuesday, June 19 at 6 p.m., kids entering grades K-4 are invited to join Velya Jancz-Urban for an introduction to microscopes with a gross twist. Learn the parts of a microscope and check out disgusting slides made of earwax, swabs from the water fountain, and more. Those with allergies please note: foods containing nuts may be used during this event.

Toddler Movement – On Wednesday, June 20 at 11 a.m., Miss Robin provides a fun, active musical program for children ages 2 ½ – 4 and caregivers. Sessions run for an entire month.

Plumb Memorial Library

Tai Chi for Adults: Extra Edition – On Thursday, June 14 at 9 a.m., Plumb Memorial Library is offering Tai Chi workshops for adults. This is a new set of classes and dates. Each class will begin and end with a series of warm up and cool down exercises. There is no prerequisite to participate, no equipment is necessary and participants may do this seated if they feel more comfortable. Free and open to the public. Registration is required. Call the library at 203-924-1580, or visit sheltonlibrarysystem.org to sign up.

Alphabits – On Thursday, June 14 at 10:30 a.m., a drop-in story time geared toward kids and their caregivers. Join Miss Maura for a skill-based program story plus hands-on centers, baby space & music fun.

Life is Art – On Thursday, June 14 at 6 p.m., join Miss Ronda for fun and different creative projects each week. Learn new techniques and express the inner artist.

W.I.C. (Women, Infant, Children) – On Friday, June 15 at 9 a.m., benefits distribution; appointments through Naugatuck Valley Health District. To make an appointment or to qualify for the program, call 203-888-1271.

Connect: ELL – On Friday, June 15 at 10 a.m., join staff at Plumb Memorial Library for a relaxed and fun morning of conversation. Enjoy coffee, tea and light refreshments while you meet friendly people and practice the skills. Community members 18 years old + with all levels of English are welcome to attend. No sign-up, so just show up.

Bookworms Story Time –On Mondays, June 18 & 25 at 10:30 a.m., join Miss Maura for a themed drop in story and craft time for kids 1-5 years old and their caregivers – Freezer Dance and ever popular Do Re Mi.

Improv Night @ the Library – On Mondays, June 18 & 25 at 5 p.m., improvisation class for kids in grades 5-6. Class is for entire month; Registration required – limit 15 tweens. No wait list. Caregivers must remain in library during program.

Fun for Little Ones – On Tuesdays, June 19 & 26 at 10:30 a.m., a drop-in story time geared toward kids and their caregivers. Join Mrs. Fritsch for stories, songs, activities and a special theme related craft, siblings always welcome.

Spanish with Sandra – On Tuesdays, June 19 & 26 at 5 p.m., Children and their caregivers join Ms. Sandra as she shares stories, games, songs and music all in Spanish. Registration is required.

Talking in Spanish – On Tuesdays, June 19 & 26 at 5 p.m., Tweens join Ms. Sandra to engage in Spanish conversation and activities. Registration is required.

Knit. – On Tuesdays, June 19 & 26 at 6 p.m., adult fiber fans meet to knit, crochet and chat, lots of support and fellowship in this drop in group, stop in and bring a friend. Group meets in the beautiful and historic Reading Room.

SCABGCA – On Tuesday, June 19 at 6:30 p.m., Regional chapter of the state antique bottle and glass collectors association meets, new members welcome.

Story to Art – On Wednesday, June 20 at 10:30 a.m., Join Ms. Kim as she crafts a connection about storytelling through art. This is a NEW bi-weekly drop-in story time for children ages 3 to 5 year old and their caregivers.

Summer Movies: Wonder – On Wednesday, June 20 at 6 p.m., cool off from the hot weather and join us at the library for a free movie and snack. Wonder is based on the New York Times best-selling book by R.J Palacio that is sure to please fans of all ages.

Sciencetellers – Wild West: Mystery of the Golden Piano – On Thursday, June 21 at 3 p.m., grab your spurs and journey with us to the Wild West, where a legendary bank-robbing outlaw is back in town, about to strike again. After the Sheriff mysteriously vanishes, two young kids must saddle up to foil the great heist— but not before stopping a runaway train, escaping an abandoned mine shaft and discovering how a mysterious piano can play an ‘instrumental’ part in putting a rotten cowboy back behind bars. The program is geared to ages 3 and up. Registration is required for all people attending the program including parents and caregivers. Call the library at 203-924-9461, register online, or in person.

Tai Chi for Adults – On Fridays, June 22 & 29 at 9 a.m., Plumb Memorial Library will host a new set of Tai Chi classes. Each class will begin and end with a series of warm up and cool down exercises. There is no prerequisite to participate, no equipment is necessary and participants may do this seated if they feel more comfortable. The event is free and open to the public. Registration is required. Sign up once for all sessions. Call the library at 203-924-1580, or visit the website, www.sheltonlibrarysystem.org. No program June 15.

Repeat Reads –On Friday, June 22 at 6 p.m., adults re-read (or read for the first time) classic favorites from youth. Come debate the merits and values, share tea and snacks, drop in for a reader’s Happy Hour. This month’s selection is The Buccaneers, by Edith Wharton.

Home Delivery – Shelton residents who cannot get to the library due to temporary or permanent disability are welcome to apply for home delivery of library materials. Contact Huntington Branch Library, 203- 926-0111. A project underwritten with support from the Friends of the Library and the Valley Community Foundation.