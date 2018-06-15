SATURDAY–Trails Work Party on June 16

The Shelton Trails Committee will host a Trails Work Party on Saturday, June 16 at 8:30 a.m.

There were a of couple big “blow-downs” on the Paugussett Trail between Mayflower Drive and Indian Well have necessitated some trail re-routing. The group plans to tackle that as well as complete some general cleanup.

If you’d like to help, you can meet the group at 8:30 a.m. at the lower parking lot at Sinsabaugh Heights off Meadow Street (see map below).

Sturdy shoes, work gloves, water and bug spray are all recommended. The group will have a variety of work tools, or bring your own.

Questions? Contact Val Gosset at [email protected] or 203-803-5247

Upcoming Events

– June 23, 8:30 AM — Work party on the Rec Path, starting at Lane St.

– September 23, 7:00 PM – Full Moon Hike at Nicholdale Farm

– October 7 – Shelton Day. Visit our booth!

– October 20, 3:00 PM – Buddington Loop hike