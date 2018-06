Everett Daddona of Shelton, CT died on June 13, 2018. He was born in Stamford, CT in 1921 to Anthony and Jennie Daddona. He served in the Air Force during WWII. He leaves behind his wife Lillian, daughters Marcia Austin and Janis Daddona, and two granddaughters. Services are private. Donations may be made to Union Memorial Church in Stamford, CT.

No related posts.