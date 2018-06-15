Service for Lois M. Kuba

Shelton Herald

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Committal Service with the ashes of Lois M. (Wright) Kuba at 11:30 A.M. on Saturday, June 23 in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull, CT.

Mrs. Kuba, 87, formerly of Shelton, CT, a resident of Manchester, NH since 2011, died February 9, 2018. She and her late husband, Henry A. Kuba, were long-time members of Brownson Country Club in Shelton. Kelly Funeral Home, 154 Lincoln St., Worcester, MA, assisted the family with arrangements. To leave condolence messages for the family on-line, please visit

www.kellyfuneralhome.com.

