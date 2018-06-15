Huntington Fire co. seeking donations to help build brick memorial

The Huntington Fire Co. #3 is excited to announce the building of a brick memorial in front of our station to honor those who have served past, present and future.

You can be part of this project when you “Buy a Brick” engraved with your personal message and it will be placed into the patio for all to see.

This is an opportunity to remember a loved one, or honor a special person, friend or family member, possibly for your group or organization, a special anniversary, or to demonstrate support on behalf of a business.

For just $100, you can have your personalized message laser engraved on a brick as part of the Huntington Fire Co. #3 Inc. fundraising program. (501.c3)

For more information visit the following link https://polarengraving.com/huntingtonfirecompany.