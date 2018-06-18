Summer Concert Series kicks off June 20

The 2018 Under the Stars Summer Concert Series, presented by the Shelton Parks & Recreation Department will kick off Wednesday, June 20 on Huntington Green. Every Wednesday June 20 – Aug. 29, from 7 to 9 p.m. will feature a different genre of music for residents to enjoy for free.

The first concert will consist of Old School Rock. On June 27, The Navels Rock will take the stage. On July 3, Parrotbeach Jimmy Buffett cover band will perform as residents enjoy the Independence Day fireworks celebration. (The Tuesday July 3 performance will take place in downtown on the Shelton Veterans Riverwalk Park. Fireworks Rain Date is Thursday July 5.)

On July 11, the Alpaca Gnomes will performing their arsenal of Rock/Folk tunes. On July 18, the Bernadettes will provide residents with a night full of Motown & R&B music to enjoy. On July 25 Mia & The Riff will perform their selection of Soul & R&B songs. At 6 p.m. Lynn Lewis & Friends will perform a Children’s Show.

On Aug. 1 the Highland Rovers will perform a variety of Irish Kick music. On Aug. 8 Gunsmoke will perform a variety of Classic Country. On Aug. 15 Terrapin Grateful Dead will perform. On Aug. 22 MidnightRodeo will perform a variety of New Country music. On Aug. 29 The Little Big Band Big Band will perform a variety of Swing music.

Call 203-331-4120 in case of Inclement Weather. Rain date is the following evening.